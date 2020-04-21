4th suspect arrested in Darlington County murder

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder and armed robbery in the Oates community.

Jelonta Chavon Bacote, 27, of Darlington, was arrested in Sumter early Tuesday morning by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to Darlington Co. Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Investigators previously arrested Tyneshia Jhane Price, 25, of Hartsville, Devon Demarco Rembert, 19, of Hartsville, and Nelson Hawkins, 51, of Darlington, in connection with the same incident.

Willie Jackson was killed in the armed robbery on April 9 at a home on Old Timers Court in the Oates community, according to the DCSO.

Rembert also has two other pending charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the April 2018 murder of a Lamar man. Rembert was released on bond on March 12, 2020, for those charges.

Price and Rembert are charged with murder and armed robbery.

Hawkins is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony.

Bond was denied for Price, Rembert and Hawkins by a Darlington County Magistrate.

Bond has not been set for Bacote.

The four remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.