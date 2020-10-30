5 arrested in Bennettsville shooting that killed 1, injured another

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Five people have been arrested following a deadly shooting on August 8.

On August 8, Marlboro County deputies were dispatched to Glen St in Bennettsville in reference to a shooting incident on Hwy 38 South, according to authorities.

Jaswan William, 22, was returning from a rap concert with some friends when, according to authorities, another vehicle pulled up near them and began shooting into their vehicle.

Williams was struck multiple times, and later died from his injuries. Another passenger was also shot, but recovered from their injuries, according to deputies.

Torquerey La’veil James, 19; Savon Cain, 20; Takeem Ford, 19; Jamiek Jerrel McCoy, 19; and Shymira Nyshelle Hope, 24, were all arrested in connection with the shooting.

James, Cain, Ford, and McCoy have all been arrested and charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. They were arraigned at the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office on Friday.

Hope was arrested on Thursday and charged with obstruction of justice. She was released from the Marlboro County Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond on Friday.

This case has been deferred to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.

