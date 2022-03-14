RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dozen residents were displaced after four North Raleigh apartments were damaged by fire Sunday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 7:10 p.m. at 8604 Olde Station Dr., just off Strickland Road near Six Forks Road, according to Brian Sherrill, a Raleigh fire battalion chief.

Heavy fire was coming from an apartment when fire crews first arrived.

The call was immediately upgraded and about 60 firefighters eventually battled the fire, Sherrill said.

The fire spread to another apartment, leaving two units heavily damaged, he said.

One resident got out of the burning apartment but was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, Sherrill said.

Photo contributed to CBS 17

Two other people were injured and were treated at the scene. Two firefighters suffered minor burns and were also treated at the scene.

It took crews 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Two apartment units had smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the displaced residents.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, Sherrill said.