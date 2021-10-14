5 people charged in deadly shooting that killed 2 and injured 3 in Marlboro County

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested five people in connection with a shooting on Sunday.



The following suspects were arrested in Rockingham, NC, on Thursday:

Kevin Robert Williams, 27 of Rockingham, NC

Marion Devonte Ellerbe, 24 of Rockingham, NC

Antuan Latice Zeigler, 21 of Rockingham, NC

Javontae Marquel Dockery, 22 of Rockingham, NC

Khalil Jaquan Watkins, 19 of Rockingham, NC

Each person was charged in the shooting incident that claimed the lives of Bria Byrd and Ronnie Oxendine while also injuring three other victims.

All defendants have been charged with: Two counts of Murder, Three counts of Attempted Murder, One Count of Criminal Conspiracy, One Count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

All suspects will receive an extradition hearing in North Carolina before being brought back to South Carolina for an official arraignment.

The five people who were shot were leaving Club Amnesia along Highway 15-401 at about 1:52 a.m. when they were shot while crossing the road to get to the parking lot, deputies said. A dark-colored vehicle was traveling eastbound towards North Carolina when it stopped in the road and shot at the people.

The vehicle then sped off into North Carolina, according to deputies.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the US Marshal Task Force, the ATF, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rockingham Police Department.