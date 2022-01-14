5 people sentenced after pleading guilty to buying, selling drugs in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty for their roles in a drug conspiracy out of the Chesterfield and Darlington County areas.

Antwaun Tyree Stevenson, 30, of Hartsville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of crack cocaine.

Jevetta Porschia Young pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Leon Davis, Jr., 50, of Hartsville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of cocaine base.

Clint Justin Self, 23, of Hartsville pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

McKenzie Michael Stevens, 23, of Hartsville, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Stevenson was sentenced to 142 months in federal prison, Young was sentenced to 142 months in federal prison, Davis was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison, Self was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison, and Stevens was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.

United States District Judge Lydon sentenced all five individuals to a five-year term of court-ordered supervision following their release from prison without parole.

The case was investigated by the ATF, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the Darlington County Drug Enforcement Unit, the Hartsville Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florence Police Department.