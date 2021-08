HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was sent to the hospital after a five-vehicle crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

At 9:48 a.m., Crews were sent to the area of International Drive near River Oaks Drive for the crash, which has since backed up traffic heading toward the beach.

The Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating. People are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.