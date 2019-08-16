$50 million investment by Florence company would create 200 more jobs

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence-based company would create about 200 more jobs in the area with a multi-million expansion if approved by county council.

An investment of $50 million by the company would include construction and the purchase of buildings, equipment and more, according to Joe King, executive director of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership. The company’s name is not being released until the third reading of the proposal in October, King said on Friday.

The proposal, called “Project Can Can,” will be read at the Florence County Council meeting on Oct. 17.

This is an existing company in the area that’s considering an expansion of its manufacturing facility, King said.

No further details are known at this time. Count on News13 for updates to this story.