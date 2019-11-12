50-vehicle crash on I-80 in Ohio sends people to hospital with serious injuries

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday morning, around 50 vehicles were involved in a crash along Interstate 80 in Austintown, sending several people to the hospital.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m.
Many commercial vehicles were involved.
Two people sent to the hospital with serious injuries have been identified as 22-year-old Alexander Penn, of Youngstown, and 62-year-old William Bradford, of Springfield.
The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone involved in the crash to call 330-533-6866.
Charges could be filed as Highway Patrol continues to investigate.