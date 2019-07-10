50-year-old Myrtle Beach woman’s death ruled accidental drowning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 50-year-old Myrtle Beach area woman has been identified as the person who was found drowned in the ocean this week.

An autopsy confirmed Michelle Lee Barcanovich drowned on Sunday and her death was an accident, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Myrtle Beach Police are also investigating this incident.

At about 6:40 p.m., police were called to the area of 80th Avenue North on the beach for a possible swimmer in distress. Ocean Rescue and a medic were on the scene when police arrived. The rescue team contacted the Horry County Coroner for a death notification.

Deputy Coroner Darris Flower confirmed a woman was pulled from the water near 84th Avenue. A preliminary autopsy found the cause of death is drowning.