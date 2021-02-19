$5,000 reward offered after dogs left in crates on side of road in North Carolina die

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Animal protection advocates in Vance County are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for leaving two dogs in crates on the side of the road, a news release from the Ruin Creek Animal Protection Society said.

On Wednesday, Vance County Animal Services responded to the 600 block of Pool Rock Road in Henderson. An officer found two canines inside of crates left on the side of the road.

Both dogs died, the release said.

A white dog with black markings was found in a smaller white crate that was covered with a black tarp. The other was a brown brindle and was found in a beige-colored plastic crate, the release said.

The Ruin Creek Animal Protection Society offered a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible. Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Vance County Animal Service’s office at 252-492-3136 or the Ruin Creek Animal Protection Society on Facebook, Instagram, or by email at info@rcaps.org.