501 North shut down between Aynor and Conway

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Both lanes of Highway 501 North have been blocked following a crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash in on 501 North near Booth Circle and that it happened at around 3:20 p.m. Friday. The crash involved two vehicles and two people have been taken to the hospital with injuries. Those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene investigating and working to get traffic moving as quickly as possible.

