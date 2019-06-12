Mom of kids OK with jury’s decision on ex-husband’s fate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)- A mother whose ex-husband killed their five children says she wouldn’t choose to sentence him to death, but she will respect the jury’s decision.

Amber Kyzer says, while she doesn’t believe Timothy Jones Jr. should be executed, the mother in her wants Timothy Jones Jr. to feel all the pain and fear she and her five children felt when they were killed in August 2014 in a Lexington home.

Kyzer says she prays for her ex-husban often, but she admitted she has had conflicting thoughts about punishment for him. She said when she learned more in court about how her children died, she said the mother in her wanted to “Shred the face” off Jones.

But, Kyzer added, speaking on behalf of her kids, she knows they loved their father and there shouldn’t be more pain by executing him.

And during cross-examination by prosecutors, Kyzer said she strongly opposes the death penalty but thinks jurors should make up their own minds.

Under questioning, Kyzer also described how Jones hit her, spit in her face in front of their young daughter and threatened to chop her up and feed her to pigs during their marriage.

The same jury convicted Jones of five counts of murder last week. They must decide if he faces the death penalty or life without parole.