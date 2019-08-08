$52,500 reward now offered for capture of escaped inmate

UPDATE (WJHL)- TBI officials tweeted out moments ago that the reward for Curtis Watson’s capture is now $52,500. Officials with TBI said both the FBI and US Marshals contributed to increasing the reward.

Curtis Ray Watson, 44, escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning and is wanted in the killing of a Tennessee Dept. of Correction (TDOC) employee on Wednesday.

The TDOC employee was Debra Johnson, 64, West Tennessee Correctional Administrator and a 38-year veteran employee of the state of Tennessee.

According to TDOC Commissioner Parker, Johnson’s body was found in her residence on the premises of the penitentiary Wednesday morning.