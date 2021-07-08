53 people arrested, 25 illegal firearms seized in Darlington 3-day violent crime bust

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, 53 people were arrested and 25 illegal firearms were removed from the streets during a three-day violent crime bust.

The 53 people were arrested during proactive community enforcement, warrant roundups and traffic checkpoints through “Operation Summer Slam,” according to a press release from the department.

The operation was part of a large effort from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington PD, Hartsville PD, Lamar PD, Society Hill PD, ATF, Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force, Probation Parole and Pardon, and SLED.

Of the 53 arrests, 42 came from warrants and 11 came from proactive community enforcement and traffic checkpoints.

During the three-day period, three narcotic search warrants were developed resulting in 15 new narcotic investigations and 25 warrants obtained.

As a result of the warrants, 11 additional arrests were made,3 firearms were seized, and $1,120 was seized, according to the release.

The release also said 25 dose units of schedule 2 pills, 26.8 grams of meth, 226.7 grams of marijuana and 144.1 grams of cocaine were seized.