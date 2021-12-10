535 animals will be receiving Christmas gifts this year.

(MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.) Hundreds of abandoned pets made it on Santa clauses nice list this year, thanks to one generous animal lover from Horry County. Jennifer archer started Santa Claus for paws in September of this year to provide food toys and cozy blankets to stranded animals.

Her love for abandoned animals started when she rescued her dog Lily who was found in an alley, not knowing that Lily would become the reason behind Claus for paws. Which has now become a program that would give every animal at five different Horry County shelters a chance to enjoy Christmas this year.

“When we first moved to Horry County, we saw so many abandoned animals, I thought to myself I have to help somehow,” said archer.

535 abandoned pets will be receiving one of her Christmas goodie bags.

Her goal is to provide every animal with a toy, treats, blanket and a holiday dinner. In just two months Santa Claus for paws has received support from Maine, Florida, Tennessee and Canada.

“I spend at least two hours a day unpacking boxes and opening packages from all over the country, it’s overwhelming at times, but I am grateful that there are so many kind people,” said archer.

Her goal for next year is to have enough supplies to give back to 10 animal shelters for Christmas. Santa Claus for paws is on face and Instagram and anyone can donate for the cause.