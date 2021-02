HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified the victim of a fatal collision in Hartsville Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Michael E. Culbreath, 59, of Hartsville, according to Hardee.

Culbreath was driving a 2004 Ford pickup on Harry Byrd Highway (SC 34) at about 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned, troopers said.

Culbreath was the only person in the pickup and was killed on scene, according to Hardee.