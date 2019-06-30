Twenty people fall into creek after dock collapses in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police say 20 people fell into Shem Creek after a dock collapsed.

The dock at The Wreck restaurant gave way and approximately 20 people went into the water, according to police.

Taylor Grooms says he was a part of a wedding party that was on the dock. “We were taking a picture and lined up on the dock,” Grooms said. ” Everyone was getting situated and a loud crack happened and then everyone was just in the water, probably 40 or so people.”

” It is believed that everyone is out of the water, but a diver is checking the area,” Inspector Chip Googe with Mount Pleasant Police said.

Three people were transported by EMS with minor injuries.