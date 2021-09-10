6 arrested in connection to fraudulent check cashing scheme in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit arrested six people in connection to a fraudulent check cashing scheme Thursday.

Commander of the DEU said the unit was notified through a Crime Stoppers trip that individuals were running a drug operation from a motel located off Pelham Road.

During the investigation, DEU investigators saw members of the ring visiting local banks making check deposits and asked the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office White Collar Crime Unit for assistance.

DEU said members of the ring replicated routing and account numbers through the creation of fraudulent checks that on the face appeared to be legitimate and presented these to financial institutions.

Investigators also enlisted the assistance of the Greenville Police Department Criminal Response Team and stopped two vehicles associated with ring members.

While searching the vehicles, evidence regarding the check cashing scheme led to a search warrant on a hotel room.

During the search of the hotel room, DEU and GCSO investigators located approximately nine ounces of fentanyl, 17 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of cocaine and 262 grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators also located a semi-automatic handgun and additional evidence of the check cashing scheme.

Trevell Demaris Nettles, 42, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in crack cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine and possession of a weapon involved in a violent crime.

Anthony Eisley Lipscomb, 34, of Detroit, MI, Matthew Louis Sirigano, 25, of Hamilton, Ohio, and Kenneth Deonta Bowden, 35, of Clinton, MI were charged with criminal conspiracy.

Dameron Jeru Grant, 62, of Greenville, and Janet Butler, 57, of Greenville were charged with criminal conspiracy and crimes against a federally chartered institution.