6 children injured in golf cart incident when speaker falls on accelerator at Jellystone Campground

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va. (WFXR) — Six children were injured in an incident involving a golf cart at Jellystone Campground on Saturday.

Virginia State Police said some children were playing around a bounce house at the campground. A short distance away, an employee with the campground was unloading equipment from the golf cart when a speaker fell and hit the accelerator, which caused the golf cart to become mobile.

That’s when it struck the six children.

The two children who were flown out were said to have sustained some broken bones. VSP says that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

No charges will be filed in the incident.

The incident took place around noon on Saturday, July 10 at the Jellystone Campground at Natural Bridge Station.

According to Nathan Ramsey, the Director of Rockbridge County Fire & EMS, a golf cart had rolled into a playground at the campground where children were playing.

Ramsey tells WFXR News that two children suffered significant injuries and were flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Four other children, he says, were taken, by ambulance, to Rockbridge Community Hospital with minor injuries.

Virginia State Police is currently handling the investigation into exactly what transpired.