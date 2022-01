MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating after six people were displaced in an overnight structure fire in Myrtle Beach.

Around 11:20 p.m., crews were sent to the area of Myers Lane where the fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District assisted on the call. Count on News13 for updates.