LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were injured and taken to the hospital Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCRF was dispatched at 8:56 p.m. to the crash at E. Highway 9 and Springfield Church Road. The Loris Fire Department also responded to the call.

No other details on the crash were immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.