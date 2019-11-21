Live Now
6 people report thefts from cars at Coastal Grand Mall, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Six people reported thefts from cars at Coastal Grand Mall, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The report says officers were dispatched to the mall on November 19 in reference to a “burglary auto.” Upon arriving officers, were informed that several vehicles had been broken into.

An investigation in ongoing.

