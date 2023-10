CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Six people were sent to the hospital after a two car crash in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue says the wreck happened in the area of Highway 378 and Bancroft Drive in Conway. HCFR says they were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating and the Conway Fire Department is assisting.