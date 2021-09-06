6-year-old girl dies riding Haunted Mine Drop at Colorado theme park

The Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. (Photo: KDVR)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – A 6-year-old girl died Sunday while on a ride at a Colorado theme park.

The coroner’s office said it happened around 7:44 p.m. on the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Employees started first aid until paramedics arrived and determined the child died.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to the child’s death. The coroner’s office said an autopsy is scheduled with a forensic pathologist for this week.

The Haunted Mine Drop ride drops riders 110 feet down underground into Iron Mountain. The Glenwood Caverns’ website calls it “the world’s first drop ride to go underground.”

The theme park said on its website it would be closed Monday and Tuesday. “We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers,” read the message to customers.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs.

The child was on vacation with her family, according to the coroner’s office. The child’s identity is being withheld to give the family time to notify additional family members.