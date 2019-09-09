6-year-old surprised with free Disney trip after using his trip money to help SC hurricane evacuees

ALLENDALE, SC (WBTW/WJBF) – The boy who gave up his Disney World money to buy food and water for hurricane evacuees in South Carolina was given a free trip to Disney World.

Six-year-old Jermaine Bell was surprised on Sunday, the same day as his 7th birthday, when a Disney bus full of cast members and crew showed up in his driveway, according to a video posted on Disney’s Youtube page. The great news – He’s going to Disney!

Bell has been saving his money to go to Disney World, but in the midst of Hurricane Dorian making its way to the Palmetto state, he wanted to find a way to help evacuees. He instantly had other priorities on his list to do with his birthday money.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” said the little hurricane helper.

So Jermaine took his Disney World birthday money and traded it in for hot dogs, chips, and water to serve to coastal South Carolina evacuees. “I wanted to be generous and live to give,” says Jermaine.

Living by that motto, Bell stood along Highway 125 in Allendale with two handcrafted signs on each end of the highway to make sure he got evacuees attention. He served nearly 100 evacuees.

While Jermaine Bell’s grandmother Aretha Grant was helping him pass out food, she was able to witness a bigger message bell wanted to give out. “He actually even prayed for a family while they were here in reference to their house being okay when they got back, so that was really tear dropping,” says Aretha Grant, Jermaine’s Grandmother.

After his birthday surprise, Jermaine had one message: “Be strong; and if you do something good, good will come back to you.”