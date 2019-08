MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A woman is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday evening.

According to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown, the 64-year-old woman died in a crash involving 3 vehicles. The crash happened at around 5:36 p.m. on the Highway 15/401 West bridge.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

