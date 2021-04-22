7-year-old boy dies after being shot in neck while riding in car with his mother in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A child has died after he was shot in the neck in Hickory late Wednesday night, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Authorities said police responded to a call about a shooting into an occupied vehicle in the 1900 block of Tate Boulevard at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found 7-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris with a gunshot wound to his neck. Harris was taken to the hospital where he died.

New video of the 7-year-old’s mother driving in the car that comes from the right of the screen. Suspect vehicle immediately follows. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/TFzB3ugpzO — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) April 22, 2021

The boy’s mother was driving the vehicle with two other children inside when the shooting occurred, authorities said.

The mother told investigators that she had merged in front of a dark-colored SUV, effectively cutting the suspect’s vehicle off. She then heard yelling from a woman in the SUV before the shot was fired.

Zakylen Greylen Harris

“This was a senseless act of violence,” said Chief Thurman Whisnant. “There’s no excuse for this.”

Police said the suspects were driving a small, dark-colored SUV that was traveling eastbound on Tate Blvd. They believe multiple people were in the SUV. A white woman with blond hair was reportedly in the front passenger seat.

The boy’s mother told police that she saw someone reach around the woman to fire the shot.

Just spoke with a man working at Cline Assoc. in #Hickory where a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed last night. Police have focused the investigation along Tate Blvd. The little boy was riding in a car with his mom and 2 other kids. Police will update media at 11AM. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/vbKA0Q7DWh — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) April 22, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.