73-year-old woman gives birth to twin girls

GUNTAR, India (CNN) — A couple from India may have just broken a record after welcoming twin girls following a struggle to get pregnant.

The new mom is 73 years old, and the dad is 80. The mother may be the oldest woman to ever give birth.

The pair says they have always wanted to have children, but it just never happened for them — until now.

Doctors agreed to IVF and it was a success on the first try.

The twin girls were delivered via C-section Thursday, ending nine long months of bed rest for mom.

The new family may have set a new record, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

