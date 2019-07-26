Alert issued for missing 19-year-old with seizure disorder

News
Posted: / Updated:

Kirsten Leigh McMahon (Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, McMahon family, via Facebook)

(WNCT) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered 19-year-old woman from Greenville, Kirsten Leigh McMahon.

Authorities said McMahon, who has a seizure disorder, was last seen at 1811 Black Jack Simpson Road in Greenville.

She is believed to be driving her silver Volkswagen Beetle, but, according to a Facebook post by her parents, she does not have a cell phone with her.

McMahon is described as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gray Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Kirsten Leigh McMahon should call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: