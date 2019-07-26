Alert issued for missing 19-year-old with seizure disorder

(WNCT) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered 19-year-old woman from Greenville, Kirsten Leigh McMahon.

Authorities said McMahon, who has a seizure disorder, was last seen at 1811 Black Jack Simpson Road in Greenville.



She is believed to be driving her silver Volkswagen Beetle, but, according to a Facebook post by her parents, she does not have a cell phone with her.



McMahon is described as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.



She was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gray Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Kirsten Leigh McMahon should call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.