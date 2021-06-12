79-year-old woman found murdered inside North Carolina home

by: Mike Andrews

Posted:

GOLD HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 79-year-old woman living alone was found murdered inside of her home Thursday night, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a family member discovered Judy Eller Offner, 79, dead inside of her home on Wyatt Grove Church Road around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Hoffner’s home appeared to have been broken into, officials said. She was murdered inside of the home.

RCSO said dtectives were still investigating the scene Friday morning.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Simmons or Sgt. Greene at (704) 216-8686 or Maj. C. Moose (704) 216-8687.

