7th Annual domestic violence march held in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – In honor of domestic violence awareness month, the Pee Dee coalition and House of Refuge held their 7th annual march in Darlington.

“This is one of the things closest to my heart because I was raised in a single parent home where domestic violence was a thing, but we’re survivors, we made it through,” said Shannon Johnson, victim.

Johnson was in an abusive household and she knows all to well what it’s like to not have a voice.

“Sometimes as women and men we all go through different things, but there’s help and this is one way to let the community know and let everyone know that we support them and that we want to stop domestic violence,” said Johnson.

Johnson and other domestic violence survivors and supporters gathered in Darlington for the 7th annual march to make their voices heard.

“We want to be able to provide as much service to them as much as we can,” said Tonya Flowers with House of Refuge.

“We are the voices for those victims and we do whatever we can to make a difference and it takes the community working together to make that difference,” said Pamela Prince, with Pee Dee coalition.

Organizer tell News 13, South Carolina is ranked 5th for the number of women killed by men, that’s why this walk hits close to home.

“Just about everyday there’s a domestic violence that we have to help fight,” said Capt. Kimberly Nelson, PIO for City of Darlington PD.

“A lot of times alcohol and drugs are a big influence, but we have to let everybody know there’s help out there,” said supporter, Curtis Boyd.