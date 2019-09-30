8 people charged, drugs and gun seized after Conway investigation

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police arrested eight people after finding drugs, a gun and cash in a Conway home.
Horry County police searched a home on the 2100 block of Woodward Drive on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.
They seized the following:
– Heroin – 21 grams
– Crack Cocaine – 45.6 grams
– Cocaine – 1 gram
– Oxycodone – 2 pills
– Stolen Handgun
– $1,133.00 in US Currency
The following people were charged:
Orlando Z. Barbour Jr.
-Trafficking heroin, 4 grams but less than 14 grams, 1st Offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st Offense
-Possession of less than 1g of crack base,1st Offense
-Possession of stolen firearm
Christopher A. Brantley
-MDP, Narcotic drug in Sch. I and Sched II, 1stoffense
-Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g, 1st offense
-Trafficking cocaine base 10g or more, but less than 28g, 1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm
Jimmy L. Calloway, jr.
–Trafficking Heroin 4g or more but less than 14g, 1st offense
-Trafficking cocaine base 10 g or more but less than 28 g,1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of sch. I-V, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm
Thomas Cox Jr.
-Trafficking Heroin 4g or more but less than 14g-1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of less less than one gram of cocaine base,1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm
Deonta D. Gore
-Trafficking Heroin 14g or more, but less than 28g,
-Tafficking in cocaine base 10g or more, but less than 28g-1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm
Tyreek J. Hardy
-Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense
-Trafficking cocaine base-10g or more, but less than 28g-1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm
Jaylen K. Johnson
–Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base, 1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm
Johriem Y. Smith
–Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base, 1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm