8 people charged, drugs and gun seized after Conway investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:

From left clockwise: Orlando Barbour, Tyreek Hardy, Jaylen Johnson, Deonta Gore, Johriem Smith, Christopher Brantley, Jimmy Calloway and Thomas Cox Jr. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police arrested eight people after finding drugs, a gun and cash in a Conway home.

Horry County police searched a home on the 2100 block of Woodward Drive on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.

They seized the following:
– Heroin – 21 grams
– Crack Cocaine – 45.6 grams
– Cocaine – 1 gram
– Oxycodone – 2 pills
– Stolen Handgun 
– $1,133.00 in US Currency

The following people were charged: 

Orlando Z. Barbour Jr.                                                                                  
-Trafficking heroin, 4 grams but less than 14 grams, 1st Offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st Offense
-Possession of less than 1g of crack base,1st Offense
-Possession of stolen firearm

Christopher A. Brantley
-MDP, Narcotic drug in Sch. I and Sched II, 1stoffense
-Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g, 1st offense
-Trafficking cocaine base 10g or more, but less than 28g, 1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm

Jimmy L. Calloway, jr.
Trafficking Heroin 4g or more but less than 14g, 1st offense
-Trafficking cocaine base 10 g or more but less than 28 g,1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of sch. I-V, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm

Thomas Cox Jr.
-Trafficking Heroin 4g or more but less than 14g-1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of less less than one gram of cocaine base,1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm

Deonta D. Gore
-Trafficking Heroin 14g or more, but less than 28g, 
-Tafficking in cocaine base 10g or more, but less than 28g-1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm

Tyreek J. Hardy
-Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense
-Trafficking cocaine base-10g or more, but less than 28g-1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm

Jaylen K. Johnson
Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base, 1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm

Johriem Y. Smith
Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base, 1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of stolen firearm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: