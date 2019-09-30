8 people charged, drugs and gun seized after Conway investigation

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police arrested eight people after finding drugs, a gun and cash in a Conway home.

Horry County police searched a home on the 2100 block of Woodward Drive on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.

They seized the following:

– Heroin – 21 grams

– Crack Cocaine – 45.6 grams

– Cocaine – 1 gram

– Oxycodone – 2 pills

– Stolen Handgun

– $1,133.00 in US Currency

The following people were charged:

Orlando Z. Barbour Jr.

-Trafficking heroin, 4 grams but less than 14 grams, 1st Offense

-Possession of cocaine, 1st Offense

-Possession of less than 1g of crack base,1st Offense

-Possession of stolen firearm

Christopher A. Brantley

-MDP, Narcotic drug in Sch. I and Sched II, 1stoffense

-Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g, 1st offense

-Trafficking cocaine base 10g or more, but less than 28g, 1st offense

-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense

-Possession of stolen firearm

Jimmy L. Calloway, jr.

–Trafficking Heroin 4g or more but less than 14g, 1st offense

-Trafficking cocaine base 10 g or more but less than 28 g,1st offense

-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense

-Possession of sch. I-V, 1st offense

-Possession of stolen firearm

Thomas Cox Jr.

-Trafficking Heroin 4g or more but less than 14g-1st offense

-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense

-Possession of less less than one gram of cocaine base,1st offense

-Possession of stolen firearm

Deonta D. Gore

-Trafficking Heroin 14g or more, but less than 28g,

-Tafficking in cocaine base 10g or more, but less than 28g-1st offense

-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense

-Possession of stolen firearm

Tyreek J. Hardy

-Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense

-Trafficking cocaine base-10g or more, but less than 28g-1st offense

-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense

-Possession of stolen firearm

Jaylen K. Johnson

–Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense

-Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base, 1st offense

-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense

-Possession of stolen firearm

Johriem Y. Smith

–Trafficking Heroin 4g or more, but less than 14g-1st offense

-Possession of less than one gram of cocaine base, 1st offense

-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense

-Possession of stolen firearm