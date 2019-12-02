8-year-old boy battling cancer returns home for holidays after completing chemo

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL/WBTW) – There’s no place like home for the holidays, and now a Tennessee boy can enjoy being home again.

Back in June, News13’s sister station WJHL introduced 8-year-old Kw’Shawn Watterson, a Kingsport, Tennessee boy with a stage four Wilms Tumor, who’s receiving treatment at Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Last week, Kw’Shawn completed his last round of chemotherapy.

It was completed on Thanksgiving Day, and he is now able to celebrate the holidays from the comfort of his own home.

Wilms Tumor is the most common form of kidney cancer among children.

LATEST HEADLINES: