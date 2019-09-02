1  of  2
Breaking News Alert
Governor McMaster orders evacuations in Zone A of Horry, Georgetown Counties starting Monday Powerful Hurricane Dorian moving through Bahamas
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

8-year-old boy first reported death from Hurricane Dorian

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABACO ISLAND, BAHAMAS (CNN/WBTW) – The death of a child in the Bahamas is the first reported death from Hurricane Dorian.

According to CNN reports, news outlets in the Bahamas are reporting the death of an 8-year-old boy as Hurricane Dorian’s first reported fatality.

The child’s grandmother, Ingrid McIntosh, reportedly told the Bahamas’ Eyewitness News her grandson died on Abaco Island. McIntosh also reportedly said her daughter told McIntosh she found the body of her son and believed the child drowned in rising waters. McIntosh also reportedly stated her granddaughter is missing.

“All I can say is that my daughter called from Abaco and said that her son — my grandson — is dead. That’s it. I don’t know what really happened. I think she said he drowned,” McIntosh said.

CNN reports they’ve contacted authorities in the Bahamas, who haven’t yet confirmed reports of the child’s death.

FOR THE LATEST ON THE HURRICANE DORIAN, VISIT THE NEWS13 STORMTRACKER 13 HURRICANE CENTER HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: