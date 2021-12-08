MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On December 7, 1941, Japanese pilots attacked the U.S. naval base in Hawaii. More than 2,400 people died, over 1,700 people were injured, 188 aircrafts were destroyed and two U.S. Navy ships were sunk – the U.S.S Arizona and the U.S.S Utah.

That attack started the US’s involvement in World War II.

In 1994, Congress declared December 7 as “National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day”. Since then, millions of people have remembered the horrific day.

Although the tragedy may be hard to think about, veterans like Ed Courtney say it’s still important to remember that infamous day.

“It is truly a heart-rendering, emotional time,” Courtney said. “But, we have to remember these people, the ones that have lost their lives, to keep this country free to grow and continue like we have.”

In Washington, D.C., the president and first lady visited the World War II Memorial to honor the fallen soldiers.

Also, in Hawaii, the 30 surviving veterans from the attack paid their respects for their fellow veterans.