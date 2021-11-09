87-year-old Florida woman cut off from social security until 2034 gets partial payment, still waiting for rest

Family says they were told this was a "mistake"

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mamie Walker’s battle to get her social security benefits restored is not over, but she’s one step closer.

Walker was told by the government that her Social Security benefits would be cut until 2034 – when she would be 100 years old. This is because the government claimed she owed more than $237,000 in overpayments.

She says no one at social security would help when she told them this was a mistake. After turning to Better Call Behnken, however, she was told it was indeed a mistake and she was given a check for a partial payment of $999.

Walker says she was told the rest would come on her government-issued debit card, but hasn’t yet. She says she was also told her benefits would return in December. She had missed October and November benefits.

(WFLA photo)

“Without you, I would have gotten nothing,” Walker said.

When asked what her message is to the government, she said: “Get off my back and let me enjoy the money… that belongs to me.”

This is the second time Mamie’s benefits were cut in error. The government claimed in 2019 that Walker owed over $200,000 in old student loan debt, even though she never went to college. Walker’s benefits were eventually restored after she contacted Better Call Behknen.

Now, Walker’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for her to get back on her feet. Anyone interested can donate online.