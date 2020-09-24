870,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was higher last week at 870,000.

The latest figure released by the Labor Department Thursday, the most timely data on the economy’s health, shows the latest U.S. unemployment rate still far exceeds the number who sought benefits in any week on record before this year.

The number of initial claims for state unemployment benefits was seasonally adjusted for the week ending Sept. 12. Claims were up 4,000 from 866,000 the prior week.

The government also said Thursday that 12.6 million people are continuing to receive traditional jobless benefits, down nearly 167,000 from 12.7 million the previous week.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.