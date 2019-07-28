8th Annual Grateful Dog festival returns to the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The 8th annual Grateful dog festival took place on Saturday at Southern Hops Brewing Company in Florence.

“I remember when we started this and we reached out to just a few people and how they received us amazed me from the beginning,” said one of the organizers, Sam Rogers.

The event raises money for the Darlington County Humane Society, the Florence Area Humane Society and The Humane Society of Marlboro County.

“We have been fortunate we already sent one dog home today and this is what is all about saving the animals,” said volunteer, Wendy Ransome.

The all day event features more than a dozen bands playing live music. Food, drink and family activities are also part of the event.

Many people tell News13 this is a perfect way to bring the community together and help a great cause.

For more information on the festival and upcoming events, click here.