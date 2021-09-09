9/11 remembrance ceremony to be held at Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – It’s been 20-years since the September 11 attacks changed our country forever.

Here in Myrtle Beach, a 9/11 memorial has been relocated to a park. The memorial features a steel beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Retired New York City firefighters donated the steel beam to the Myrtle Beach community.

The steel beam has been relocated from 29th Avenue North to Warbird Park off Farrow Parkway.

The memorial is in place in time for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. Myrtle Beach City Spokesperson Mark Kruea said it’s a wonderful feeling to have such a historical piece in our community.

“I think it speaks to the relationship that we have with the FDNY and the New York police officers. We reached out and offered respite, some vacation time for them. They accepted it and we are very appreciative of that. I think it cements the relationship we have that we had immediately afterwards and continue to have with so many of the retired folks from New York that moved to the area,” Kruea said.

The 9/11 ceremony will take place at Warbird Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the community is invited to join and pay tribute. Kruea added the ceremony will also be a dedication for the relocated steel beam.

“I don’t know if anyone really recognized that it was there. We relocated it to this spot where it will be more visible or accessible to the public and the city will be in charge of taking care of it,” Kruea said.

The ceremony will feature speakers from the FDNY, bagpipes and the national anthem.