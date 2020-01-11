9 flu-related deaths reported in SC last week, bringing the total to 26 this season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina’s DHEC says nine flu-related deaths were reported in the state last week, bringing the total to 26 this flu season.

Flu cases are up more than 200 percent from this same point last year. North Carolina also had nine reported flu deaths last week, raising the number of deaths so far this season to 21 in that state.

The CDC says there is a widespread flu outbreak not just in the south but across the country. The agency says the groups at greatest risk for getting the flu are pregnant women, older adults and younger kids.

“Flu activity can go well into the spring so we’re still expecting weeks of flu activity,” said Lynnette Brammer, an epidemiologist with the CDC.



Doctors say you can still get the flu vaccine so that if you do get the virus, you’ll likely have a faster recovery rate. “Getting the flu vaccine doesn’t guarantee that you’re going to not get the flu,” said Kristin Aloismith, nurse practitioner with CVS Minute Clinic, “but it does guarantee that you’re not going to go ahead and die or have substantial illnesses and secondary hospitalizations.”