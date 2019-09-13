Skip to content
WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of testimony in Sidney Moorer retrial for kidnapping of Heather Elvis
9-pound, 11-ounce baby is born on 9/11 at 9:11
Posted:
Sep 13, 2019 / 10:35 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2019 / 10:35 AM EDT
