7 shot, 2 dead, 5 hit by cars at Charlotte block party

CHARLOTTE NC, (WBTW) – Police say shots were fired at some sort of impromptu block party Sunday night that started as a Juneteenth celebration Friday.

The deadly incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when police responded because someone was hit by a car. As police and medics arrived, shots were fired.

According to police, when they arrived on scene they found hundreds of people in the street, heard gunshots and found evidence of multiple shooters.

A short time later, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, lying in the road. She was pronounced dead on the scene by a medic.

So far it is thought that 12 people are injured; seven from gunfire and five from being hit by vehicles as people were fleeing from the shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Expect that these numbers may change as we find out more.

Early information indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots into the crowd who had been gathered in the area, police said.

Several crime scene units are on scene working to collect evidence and process the scene that stretches across several parking lots.

Chief Deputy Johnny Jennings, who will take over as chief in September, said what happened is a tragedy.

The crime scene remains active at this time. count on News13 for updates.

