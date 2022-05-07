RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 9-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head after going turkey hunting with his grandfather on Saturday, according to Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt.

The grandfather and the child were turkey hunting in the area of High Pine Church Road. When they had finished, Seabolt said they began to put their guns into the back of the truck.

Aerial view of High Pine Church Road (Google Maps)

In the process, a 9mm gun was tossed into the back of the truck, causing it to fire and hit the child in the head area, Seabolt said.

The grandfather did not have cellular reception, so he loaded the wounded child into the truck and drove to an area with reception. Once he was able to contact 911, an ambulance met them at Dawson Miller Road and US-220 Business, according to Seabolt.

Aerial view of Dawson Miller Road/US-220 Business (Google Maps)

Seabolt said the ambulance took the child to a local hospital in Asheboro. Later, medical personnel flew the child to a hospital in the Research Triangle Park area. There was no additional information about the children’s condition..

Seabolt said no charges have been filed. No other information was immediately available..