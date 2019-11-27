911 call could give insight into Georgia student’s murder

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A 911 call placed just days before the murder of an Atlanta college student could offer some insight into the crime.

The call was made by the victim’s roommate —- who is now accused of playing a role in her death. It’s been more than two weeks since police accused Clark Atlanta student Jordyn Jones of murdering her best friend, Alexis Crawford, inside their off-campus apartment.

But students in the Atlanta University Center, which consists of Morehouse, Spelman and Clark students, are now trying to distance themselves from this murder. “Clark is one of the best institutions we have in Atlanta,” said student Jordan Malone.

Three days before Alexis was murdered she went to the police and said Jordyn Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley, raped her, according to police. While police were investigating that rape they said Brantley and Jordyn killed Alexis, and they believe the rape was the motive.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 911 call Jordyn made on the night of the alleged rape was released:

911: “You need police, fire EMS?”

JJ: “Yes, because my ex-boyfriend just stole my car, he took my keys & f*** ran and I’m about to…”

911: “What kind of car you got?”

JJ: “A 2017 red Chevy Cruze.”

Alexis Crawford 21-year-old (Source: CNN Newsource)

Jordyn never mentioned the accused rape during this phone call, but the very next day Alexis reported it to police. Investigators may now be using this call as evidence in the murder case.

911: “What’s your name?”

JJ: “Jordyn Jones.”

911 “Alright Miss Jones..”

JJ: “j-o-r-d-y-n”

911: “alright is there a gate code to get into your complex?”

JJ: “It’s Michigan plates… huh?”

911: “Is there a gate code?”

JJ: “No, it’s open.”

911: “We’ll get an officer out for you.”

Jones was denied bond last week after it was revealed she planned to leave the state. A judge says jones withdrew from school and planned to move back home to Michigan. Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley had his court appearance Friday and was denied bond.

Alexis Crawford was laid to rest in Athens, GA, Crawford’s hometown. Family, community members, and Crawford’s classmates gathered to honor her memory. Crawford, 21, was first reported missing on Nov. 1.