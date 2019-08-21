911 calls released after deadly shooting at Waccamaw Bingo

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have released the 911 calls after a deadly shooting at the Waccamaw Bingo hall in Horry County.

A warning these calls may be difficult to listen to, some may find these disturbing.

Stephen “Steve” Johnson, Sr., 73, and Stephen “Sparky” Johnson Jr., 46, were killed after an attempted robbery ended with gunfire, according to a press release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The two men were father and son and from Sumter. The pair owned the bingo hall.