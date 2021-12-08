Fairmont Fire Chief speaks out after 2 Robeson County firefighters charged with DWI

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — News13 has learned more about the disciplinary actions against the two volunteer firefighters in Robeson County that were charged with DWI. The two firefighters were charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash while on the way to a fire scene, according to officials with multiple fire departments.

“I mean without a doubt. Probably two of the best in both departments. Not saying that their guilty or innocent but obviously just made some bad decisions,” Rod Heasley, Chief of Fairmont Rural Fire Department, said.

Orrum Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Caulder Jr. and Melquan Williams, with the Fairmont Rural Fire Department, were arrested and charged with DWI, according to Sgt. Sherwood Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Orrum Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Britt told News13 he learned of the crash Friday night and Caulder was suspended Saturday. Chief Heasley says Williams was set to be suspended as well, but the majority vote from the County Fire Department Board Members is what’s keeping him still on the job. Heasley also stated that Williams is set to become fire chief in January.

“The community needs to know that our board of directors did what they were supposed to do, according to the bylaws and according to our attorney and then the membership overturned the decisions of the board.”

Heasley continued saying this matter has caused some board members to resign and now he’s having to figure out the next steps with the county.

“In this letter from the county it stated that we had until the end of this week to submit a written letter in regards to the status of these firemen and if we didn’t get it by Friday that they would be in the position to cancel our workers compensation insurance because that’s through the county. The other thing they’ve already done is suspend our funding.”

He says if this happens, the department will face serious issues.

“A, as a volunteer fire department we would have no money coming in from the county which is where our money comes from and B, if they pull the workers comp insurance, I can’t send my people out into the field without workers comp insurance.”

We have reached out to the county for confirmation and the Fire Marshal for updates in the investigation and are waiting to hear back.

Count on News13 for updates.