A/C malfunction at Whittemore Park Middle School leaves students without cooling for hours

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A technical malfunction left students at Whittemore Park Middle School without airconditioning for several hours Monday, according to Horry County Schools.

Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools says there was a motor malfunction in the school’s cooling system. The malfunction happened sometime late Monday morning. The part needed has been ordered and shipping expedited. It is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon, and the replacement will begin immediately, according to the school district.

Bourcier says the facilities staff is working on alternative options to cool the school until the part arrives and can be installed. Parents with any concerns or questions are asked to call the school administration.