A church in the Pee Dee aims to help the community

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – St. Mathews Church of God hosted their 3rd annual event with bounce houses, food, and much more.

“We already know what we can provide for the people but we don’t know all the details that we can provide, so that’s what birth us to see that there’s something that’s needed in the community,” said Brandon Lewis, event coordinator at St. Mathews Church of God.

They want to let the community know why they’re here and how they can help you whether you’re going through hard times or need assistance outside of their four walls.

“Whether it’s addiction, death in the family, any type of thing that someone is going through.. it’s always good to know that we’re here for you,” said Pastor English.

“Our church has started a program where we’re able to assist whether is financially or something like that. That’s something we’re looking forward to in the future,” said Lewis.

The church aims to spread a message for those who need it.

“We’re just trying to make sure they know that we’re here so that way when they do need something we’ll be in the place to actually assist them,” said Lewis.