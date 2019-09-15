A church in the Pee Dee holds special service to honor first responders

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bay Branch Church located in Timmonsville, held a special service to honor first responders.

“I mean it makes me feel good that there’s somebody else out there because some calls are very bad, some calls you never get rid of and they’re always on your mind,” said Chief William (Jeff) Davis with the Sardis-Timmonsville fire department.



Days after the 18th anniversary of September 11th, Pastor Young decided to recognize the efforts of first responders and keep the tradition going.



“They are our heroes. We take them for granted sometimes as to what they do,” said Pastor Young.

The second annual ‘Hero Sunday’ included several agencies from surrounding areas and a personal moment of prayer.

“When they go out to do their duty, they might not come back home,” said Pastor Young.

First responders tell News13 they will carry the memories of those who died on September 11th, as they continue to do the job they love.



“I can’t imagine trying to honor someone in this capacity and I can’t do enough for them. I feel small when I’m trying to recognize them because I know what they go through or have an idea of what they experience,” said Pastor Young.