A cloudy and rainy end to the week

Overnight tonight into Sunday, we’ll continue to see more cloud coverage and as we head towards the morning we’ll see some rain start to fall. Overall Sunday will be cloudy, rainy and cool with lots of rain and highs topping out in the upper 50s. Throughout the week ahead we’ll see a stationary front just linger over the region leading to more of a mix of sun and clouds and more chances for scattered showers. Later on in the week that stationary front will lift to the north helping to pick temperatures bac up above average once again. Overall the work week will see a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for scattered showers.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & cool, lows in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, Rainy & chilly, highs in the upper 50s.